Perpetual Resources Uncovers High-Grade Lithium at Isabella

Perpetual Resources Ltd has discovered additional high-grade lithium mineralization at its Isabella Project in Brazil, confirming three distinct pegmatite corridors. The latest rock chip assays show significant lithium oxide concentrations, with further exploration efforts set to expand in December as the company prepares for a maiden drilling campaign in early 2025. Located near Brazil’s ‘Lithium Valley,’ this project highlights the potential for substantial lithium production.

