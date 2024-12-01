Perpetual Resources Secures $1M for Brazilian Projects

Perpetual Resources Ltd. (AU:PEC) has released an update.
Perpetual Resources Ltd has successfully raised $1 million through a placement, reflecting strong investor confidence in their exploration projects in Brazil. The funds will primarily advance the Isabella Lithium Project and the Raptor REE Project, with significant developments expected in 2024-2025. This strategic move highlights Perpetual’s commitment to strengthening its foothold in the critical minerals sector.
