Perpetual Resources Reveals Promising Lithium Finds in Brazil

Perpetual Resources Ltd has announced significant findings from its Isabella Project in Brazil, revealing high-grade lithium mineralization with assays exceeding 5% Li2O in some samples. The exploration highlights two distinct pegmatite trends over 1 km, with potential for expansion, bolstered by over 50 artisanal workings providing subsurface access. Positioned near major projects like Atlas Lithium and Sigma Lithium, Perpetual is set for further exploration and a maiden drilling campaign in 2025, potentially enhancing its value in the lithium market.
