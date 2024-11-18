Perpetual Resources Reveals Promising Lithium Finds in Brazil

Perpetual Resources Ltd. (AU:PEC) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Perpetual Resources Ltd has announced significant findings from its Isabella Project in Brazil, revealing high-grade lithium mineralization with assays exceeding 5% Li2O in some samples. The exploration highlights two distinct pegmatite trends over 1 km, with potential for expansion, bolstered by over 50 artisanal workings providing subsurface access. Positioned near major projects like Atlas Lithium and Sigma Lithium, Perpetual is set for further exploration and a maiden drilling campaign in 2025, potentially enhancing its value in the lithium market.

For further insights into AU:PEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.