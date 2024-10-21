Perpetual Resources Advances Isabella Lithium Exploration

Perpetual Resources Ltd. (AU:PEC) has released an update.

Perpetual Resources Ltd has completed the first phase of its exploration program at the Isabella Lithium Project in Brazil’s Lithium Valley, uncovering multiple spodumene occurrences and promising mineralized trends. The project, located near other major lithium projects, aims to further explore high-grade lithium targets, with initial rock chip results expected soon and drilling plans set for 2025. This positions Perpetual as a potential key player in the burgeoning Brazilian lithium market.

