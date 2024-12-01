Perpetual Resources Advances in Brazilian Lithium Ventures

Perpetual Resources Ltd. (AU:PEC) has released an update.

Perpetual Resources Ltd is making significant strides in Brazil’s leading regions for lithium and rare earth minerals. With projects like Isabella, Itinga, Paraiso, and Ponte Nova, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the demand for these critical resources. Investors are keeping a close watch as the company continues to explore and develop its mineral assets.

