Perpetual Limited Reduces Stake in Qantas Airways

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.
Perpetual Limited has announced that it is no longer a substantial holder in Qantas Airways Limited as of November 6, 2024. This change in holdings is a significant move for the company and may influence investor sentiment towards Qantas. Investors will be keeping a close eye on the implications of this shift in stake.
