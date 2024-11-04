Perpetual Limited Changes Stake in The Star Entertainment

News & Insights

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in The Star Entertainment Group, marking a significant change in their investment strategy. This development may influence the trading dynamics around The Star, capturing the attention of investors keen on market movements. Such shifts are critical for stakeholders monitoring substantial shareholdings and their impact on company valuations.

