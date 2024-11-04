Perpetual Limited Changes Stake in The Star Entertainment

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in The Star Entertainment Group, marking a significant change in their investment strategy. This development may influence the trading dynamics around The Star, capturing the attention of investors keen on market movements. Such shifts are critical for stakeholders monitoring substantial shareholdings and their impact on company valuations.

For further insights into AU:PPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.