Performance Food Group price target raised to $92 from $79 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan raised the firm’s price target on Performance Food Group (PFGC) to $92 from $79 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm is updating its model to reflect the company’s updated fiscal 2025 guidance provided last week, which it notes now fully incorporates the recently closed Cheney Brothers acquisition.

