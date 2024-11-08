Performance Food Group price target raised to $101 from $88 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Performance Food Group (PFGC) to $101 from $88 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q1 results. The company’s organic independent case growth significantly outperformed peers, accelerating while that of others decelerated, the analyst tells investors in a research note. These share gains, combined with improving underlying demand and compelling recent acquisitions, give Truist confidence in FY25 sales guidance, which may prove conservative, the firm added.

