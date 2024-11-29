Perfect Medical Reports Revenue Drop, Maintains High Dividend

Perfect Medical Health Management Limited (HK:1830) has released an update.

Perfect Medical Health Management Limited reported a 13.6% decline in revenue to HK$620.3 million and a 15.4% drop in profit attributable to equity holders for the six months ending September 2024. Despite the downturn, the company maintained a dividend payout ratio exceeding 100%, with a proposed interim and special dividend totaling HK11.3 cents per share. This consistent dividend strategy may attract investors looking for stable returns, even amid declining earnings.

