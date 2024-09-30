News & Insights

Perfect Corp. Partners With Starboard Cruise Lines To Launch SkInsight AI Skin Analysis On Ships

September 30, 2024 — 09:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Perfect Corp. (PERF) announced a collaboration with Starboard Group, a vacation retail curator. Starboard is rolling out its SkInsight experience, an interactive AI skin analysis, onboard 30 more ships this month. Developed in partnership with Perfect Corp., the SkInsight digital experience delivers detailed skin assessments to guests, along with personalized skincare regimens featuring products available for purchase onboard.

Starboard will now offer the AI solution at retail stores on ships across Royal Caribbean International, Carnival Cruise Line, Virgin Voyages and TUI Mein Schiff fleets.

