Perenti Global Updates Director’s Stake in Incentive Plan

Perenti Global has announced a change in the interest of its director, Mark Alexander John Norwell, involving the acquisition of 227,258 FY24 STI Rights through MJ Prosperitas Pty Ltd. These rights were issued under the Perenti Limited Incentive Rights Plan, which was approved during the company’s recent Annual General Meeting. This move reflects ongoing strategic adjustments within Perenti’s executive incentive framework, which may influence investor sentiment.

