Perennial Value Management Boosts Stake in MedAdvisor

November 21, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

MedAdvisor Limited (AU:MDR) has released an update.

Perennial Value Management Limited has increased its voting power in MedAdvisor Limited from 10.40% to 11.91%, marking a significant shift in shareholder influence. This change results from a series of market transactions primarily involving HSBC and Northern Trust. The increase in voting power suggests growing confidence in MedAdvisor’s market potential.

