News & Insights

Stocks
PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 08, 2024 — 11:04 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Perella Weinberg Partners ( (PWP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Perella Weinberg Partners presented to its investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners is a global independent advisory firm offering strategic and financial advice to corporations, institutions, and governments across various industry sectors and global markets.

In its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, Perella Weinberg Partners announced a significant increase in revenues, highlighting the firm’s robust financial performance and strategic growth. The firm reported record revenues for the quarter and the highest nine-month revenue in its history.

Key financial metrics from the report include a 100% year-over-year revenue increase for the third quarter, totaling $278 million, and a 50% revenue increase for the first nine months of 2024, reaching $652 million. The firm also reported an adjusted pre-tax income of $52 million for the quarter and $97 million for the nine months. Additionally, Perella Weinberg Partners strengthened its talent pool by adding five new partners and eleven new managing directors year-to-date.

The company maintained a strong balance sheet with $335 million in cash and no debt, demonstrating effective capital management. It returned $215 million to equity holders year-to-date and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, reflecting its commitment to shareholder value.

Looking ahead, the management of Perella Weinberg Partners remains focused on delivering top-tier advisory services to its clients and enhancing shareholder value, leveraging its expanding scale and client coverage in a favorable operating environment.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PWP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.