News & Insights

Stocks

Peregrine Gold Offers Entitlement Issue to Boost Capital

November 04, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Peregrine Gold Ltd. (AU:PGD) has released an update.

Peregrine Gold Ltd. is offering a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue, giving shareholders the opportunity to acquire additional shares at $0.15 each, with a free attaching option, aiming to raise up to $2.54 million. This move is designed to engage current shareholders while potentially enhancing liquidity in the market. However, potential investors should be aware that these securities are considered highly speculative.

For further insights into AU:PGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.