Peregrine Gold Offers Entitlement Issue to Boost Capital

Peregrine Gold Ltd. is offering a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue, giving shareholders the opportunity to acquire additional shares at $0.15 each, with a free attaching option, aiming to raise up to $2.54 million. This move is designed to engage current shareholders while potentially enhancing liquidity in the market. However, potential investors should be aware that these securities are considered highly speculative.

