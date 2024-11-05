Peregrine Gold Ltd Confirms Prospectus Lodgement for Security Issue

Peregrine Gold Ltd. (AU:PGD) has released an update.

Peregrine Gold Ltd has updated its recent announcement to confirm the lodgement date of its Prospectus as November 5, 2024, for a proposed non-renounceable pro rata issue of securities. The company seeks to have these securities quoted on the ASX, aiming to attract investors and enhance its market presence. This move is expected to interest those keeping a close eye on stock market opportunities and the mining sector.

