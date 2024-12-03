Perdoceo Acquires University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences

Perdoceo Education Corporation PRDO has completed its acquisition of the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, LLC (“USAHS”). This transaction was valued at approximately $138 million in cash, net of cash acquired.



Shares of this postsecondary education provider rose 1.8% during yesterday’s trading hours.

PRDO to Drive Growth With USAHS’ Acquisition

This acquisition is expected to enhance PRDO's financial performance and contribute to its long-term growth trajectory. Founded in 1979, USAHS is a leading provider of graduate health sciences degrees, specializing in physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language therapy and nursing. The university also offers continuing education programs.



USAHS operates through multiple campuses in San Marcos, CA, St. Augustine and Miami, FL, and Austin and Dallas, TX, in addition to its online programs. The university serves around 4,100 graduate and post-graduate students across various health sciences disciplines.



In the first nine months of 2024, USAHS reported unaudited revenues of approximately $114 million and an operating income of $10.5 million. Perdoceo expects the transaction to be accretive to its adjusted operating income starting in 2025 with further growth anticipated for 2026.



PRDO has also reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2024, maintaining the company’s expectations for strong financial performance. The company is on track to meet its adjusted operating income outlook of $188 million to $191 million as disclosed in its third-quarter earnings release.

PRDO’s Price Performance

Shares of Perdoceo have gained 28.3% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Schools industry’s 8.3% growth. The company has been benefiting from solid student retention and engagement across its academic institutions. Perdoceo remains focused on investing in student support resources and technology to enhance academic outcomes.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings per share (EPS) estimates for fiscal 2024 have moved up to $2.27 from $2.19 in the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates 8.1% year-over-year growth. The company’s EPS topped analysts’ expectations in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.3%.

Perdoceo currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



