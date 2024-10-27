Percheron Therapeutics Offers New Share Purchase Plan

Percheron Therapeutics (AU:PER) has released an update.

Percheron Therapeutics Limited is offering eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand the chance to purchase up to A$30,000 worth of shares without additional transaction costs. This initiative aims to enhance shareholder value by providing equal voting and dividend rights to new shareholders. Investors should assess their financial situation and seek advice if needed before participating in this opportunity.

