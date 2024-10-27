News & Insights

Stocks

Percheron Therapeutics Offers New Share Purchase Plan

October 27, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Percheron Therapeutics (AU:PER) has released an update.

Percheron Therapeutics Limited is offering eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand the chance to purchase up to A$30,000 worth of shares without additional transaction costs. This initiative aims to enhance shareholder value by providing equal voting and dividend rights to new shareholders. Investors should assess their financial situation and seek advice if needed before participating in this opportunity.

For further insights into AU:PER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PERCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.