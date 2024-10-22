Percheron Therapeutics Announces New Securities Issue Plan

News & Insights

Percheron Therapeutics (AU:PER) has released an update.

Percheron Therapeutics Limited has announced plans to issue up to 25 million ordinary fully paid securities under a securities purchase plan, with the offer closing on November 8, 2024. This move is anticipated to provide the company with additional capital and could be an opportunity for investors looking to strengthen their portfolios. The securities are expected to be issued by November 14, 2024.

