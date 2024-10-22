Percheron Therapeutics Announces New Securities Issue Plan

Percheron Therapeutics (AU:PER) has released an update.

Percheron Therapeutics Limited has announced plans to issue up to 25 million ordinary fully paid securities under a securities purchase plan, with the offer closing on November 8, 2024. This move is anticipated to provide the company with additional capital and could be an opportunity for investors looking to strengthen their portfolios. The securities are expected to be issued by November 14, 2024.

For further insights into AU:PER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.