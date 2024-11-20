Percheron Therapeutics Advances in Duchenne Therapy Trials

Percheron Therapeutics (AU:PER) has released an update.
Percheron Therapeutics is making strides in its development of avicursen, aimed at treating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, as it progresses through an international phase IIb clinical trial. Anticipation builds with the upcoming release of initial six-month data, marking the first significant clinical data for the company in four years. Investors and stakeholders are eager to see how these advancements may impact the company’s market position.
