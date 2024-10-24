News & Insights

Stocks
PRSO

Peraso secures $1.4M follow-on order from South African WISP

October 24, 2024 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Peraso (PRSO) announced a $1.4 million follow-on purchase order from a prominent South African wireless Internet service provider. This order for Peraso’s innovative mmWave equipment builds on an initial production order secured and shipped in the second quarter of 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PRSO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRSO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.