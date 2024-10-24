Peraso secures $1.4M follow-on order from South African WISP

Peraso (PRSO) announced a $1.4 million follow-on purchase order from a prominent South African wireless Internet service provider. This order for Peraso’s innovative mmWave equipment builds on an initial production order secured and shipped in the second quarter of 2024.

