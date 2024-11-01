Peraso announces SAF Tehnika releases FreeMile60

Peraso (PRSO) announced that SAF Tehnika has released the FreeMile 60 radio to provide fixed wireless access using Peraso’s Perspectus mmWave modules with the X720 chipset. Utilizing the unlicensed 60 GHz band, FreeMile’s 90-degree multipoint setup enables wireless Internet service providers to maximize network coverage with minimal infrastructure. With one antenna providing 90 degrees beamforming coverage and optional antenna kits for enhanced directionality, FreeMile’s modular design delivers flexibility and efficiency. FreeMile has been released with FCC and CE regulatory certification and is available immediately in North America, Europe and other locations throughout SAF’s distribution network.

