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Pepsico Inc Profit Climbs In Q1

April 16, 2026 — 06:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.327 billion, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $1.834 billion, or $1.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.204 billion or $1.61 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $19.443 billion from $17.919 billion last year.

Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.327 Bln. vs. $1.834 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.70 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue: $19.443 Bln vs. $17.919 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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