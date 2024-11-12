Pepper Money Gains Substantial Holder in Strategic Move

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.
Australian Ethical Investment Limited has acquired a substantial holding in Pepper Money Ltd, with a 5.05% voting power through National Nominees Ltd. This strategic move marks a significant interest in Pepper Money’s shares, indicating potential growth or strategic alignment in the financial markets.
