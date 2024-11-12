Pepper Money Gains Substantial Holder in Strategic Move

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Limited has acquired a substantial holding in Pepper Money Ltd, with a 5.05% voting power through National Nominees Ltd. This strategic move marks a significant interest in Pepper Money’s shares, indicating potential growth or strategic alignment in the financial markets.

For further insights into AU:PPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.