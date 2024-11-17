PepinNini Minerals to Begin Drilling in Brazil

PepinNini Minerals Limited (AU:PNN) has released an update.

PepinNini Minerals Limited, under its subsidiary Power Minerals Limited, is set to initiate a reverse circulation drilling program at its Nióbio Project in Paraiba State, Brazil, in December 2024. This maiden drilling effort, covering up to 1,000 meters, aims to explore high-grade niobium, tantalum, and rare earth element targets identified through previous sampling and LiDAR survey data. Results from this exploratory phase are expected in Q1 2025, setting the stage for potential further exploration activities.

