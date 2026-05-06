Penumbra Inc. Profit Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Penumbra Inc. (PEN) revealed earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $32.58 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $39.22 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.6% to $374.75 million from $324.14 million last year.

Penumbra Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32.58 Mln. vs. $39.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $374.75 Mln vs. $324.14 Mln last year.

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