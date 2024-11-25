News & Insights

Pentanet Director Acquires Significant Shareholding

November 25, 2024 — 04:44 pm EST

Pentanet Ltd (AU:5GG) has released an update.

Pentanet Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Mr. Dominic O’Hanlon acquiring over 2.5 million shares between November 15 and 22, 2024. This significant acquisition highlights Mr. O’Hanlon’s confidence in Pentanet’s growth potential, despite a late filing due to an administrative oversight. The company remains committed to its compliance with ASX Listing Rules, ensuring transparency for its investors.

