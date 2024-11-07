Pentamaster Reports Dip in Revenue and Profit

Pentamaster International Limited (HK:1665) has released an update.

Pentamaster International Limited announced a 5.9% decrease in revenue to MYR492.2 million and an 18.1% drop in profit to MYR88.8 million for the nine months ending September 2024, compared to the same period last year. Despite the decline, the company maintains a strong cash position with MYR366.6 million in cash and cash equivalents. Investors will be watching how the company navigates these financial challenges in the coming quarters.

For further insights into HK:1665 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.