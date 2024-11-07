News & Insights

Pentamaster Reports Dip in Revenue and Profit

November 07, 2024

Pentamaster International Limited (HK:1665) has released an update.

Pentamaster International Limited announced a 5.9% decrease in revenue to MYR492.2 million and an 18.1% drop in profit to MYR88.8 million for the nine months ending September 2024, compared to the same period last year. Despite the decline, the company maintains a strong cash position with MYR366.6 million in cash and cash equivalents. Investors will be watching how the company navigates these financial challenges in the coming quarters.

