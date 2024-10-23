Pentair price target raised to $120 from $110 at Seaport Research

Seaport Research analyst Scott Graham raised the firm’s price target on Pentair (PNR) to $120 from $110 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 adjusted EPS were higher year-over-year and came in above consensus, the analyst tells investors. The company continues “rolling along,” driving strong earnings growth, delivering on EPS guidance, and doing so with little aid from its main verticals, the firm adds.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PNR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.