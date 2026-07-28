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Pentair Plc Q2 Profit Declines

July 28, 2026 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pentair plc (PNR) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $128.6 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $148.5 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $185.0 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 17.0% to $932.6 million from $1.123 billion last year.

Pentair plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $128.6 Mln. vs. $148.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $932.6 Mln vs. $1.123 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.05 To $ 1.08 Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.60 To $ 4.80

The Company expects third quarter sales to be down approximately 4 percent to 6 percent on a reported basis.

The Company also reaffirms guidance provided on July 14 of its estimated full year 2026 sales to be down approximately 4 percent to 7 percent on a reported basis.

Non-gaap values are countinues operations

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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