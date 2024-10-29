News & Insights

Penske Automotive Sees Revenue and Profit Growth

October 29, 2024 — 11:59 am EDT

Penske Automotive Group ( (PAG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Penske Automotive Group reported a 2% increase in quarterly revenue to $7.6 billion, with record service and parts revenue of $778 million, a 14% rise. Despite challenges, the company maintained robust gross profit per unit, with earnings per share at $3.39. New and used vehicle sales showed mixed results, while commercial truck units surged by 14%. Penske continues to expand through acquisitions, boosting its revenue potential and maintaining a strong financial position.

