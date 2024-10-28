PensionBee Group PLC Secures £20 Million for U.S. Expansion

PensionBee Group PLC (GB:PBEE) has released an update.

PensionBee Group PLC has raised approximately £20 million through the issuance of 10.8 million new ordinary shares, representing 4.8% of its existing shares, with proceeds aimed at expanding its US business. The shares were placed at 185 pence each, matching the closing price on October 23, 2024. This strategic move is designed to support the company’s long-term growth plans and enhance its market presence.

