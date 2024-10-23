PensionBee Group PLC Reports Strong Q3 Performance

PensionBee Group PLC (GB:PBEE) has released an update.

PensionBee Group PLC reported a robust third quarter for 2024, showcasing a 41% increase in assets under administration to £5.5 billion and a 37% rise in revenue to £9 million year-on-year. The company achieved a second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA and is poised to break-even by the end of the year, while expanding into the US market with State Street Global Advisors. Notably, PensionBee’s customer base grew by 16% to 260,000, reflecting its successful strategy and strong market presence.

