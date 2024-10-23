PensionBee Group PLC Plans £20M Fundraising for US Expansion

PensionBee Group PLC (GB:PBEE) has released an update.

PensionBee Group PLC is set to raise approximately £20 million through a non-pre-emptive cash placing to accelerate its expansion in the US retirement market. The funds will be used to enhance marketing efforts and develop localized product features, aiming to attract new customers and streamline retirement account rollovers. This strategic move follows its recent US market entry and aligns with PensionBee’s long-term growth ambitions.

