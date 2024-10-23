Pennsylvania's Wealthiest Congressional Districts – 2024 Study

Following the redistricting adjustments that yielded the current 118th Congress, Pennsylvania remains a ‘battleground' state for the upcoming presidential election on November 5th. Many factors could play into a person's voting decisions, including their economic status and outlook. Therefore, wealth concentration in some areas can not only impact real estate and job markets, but also influence local and national politics. The wealthiest congressional districts within the state can be identified based on available income data, with a particular focus on those categorized by the government as "high-earners", making $200,000 or more annually.

Keeping this in mind, SmartAsset ranked Pennsylvania's congressional districts based on the percentage of households earning $200,000 or more annually.

Key Findings

PA-6 is the wealthiest congressional district in Pennsylvania. Encompassing all of Chester County and the southeastern part of Berks County, 20.8% of sixth district households earn $200,000 annually or more – the highest percentage statewide. The median income here is $102,246, compared to a mean of $140,424.

Encompassing all of Chester County and the southeastern part of Berks County, 20.8% of sixth district households earn $200,000 annually or more – the highest percentage statewide. The median income here is $102,246, compared to a mean of $140,424. PA-1 has the highest median income. Despite ranking third overall, the first district, which encompasses Bucks County and part of Montgomery County, has a median household income of $108,039. Just over one in five households (20.1%) in this district earn at least $200,000.

Despite ranking third overall, the first district, which encompasses Bucks County and part of Montgomery County, has a median household income of $108,039. Just over one in five households (20.1%) in this district earn at least $200,000. PA-15 is the least wealthy congressional district in the Keystone State. With just 5.3% of households earning $200,000 or more, the western and central Pennsylvania area ranks 17th of 17 districts. The median income here is below the U.S. median income at $62,295. However, PA-2, in Northeast Philadelphia, has the lowest median income statewide at $56,629.

Pennsylvania Congressional Districts by the Numbers

Congressional districts across Pennsylvania are ranked by the highest percent of tax returns with an AGI of $200,000 or more.

1. Pennsylvania - 6th District

Chester County and the southeastern part of Berks County including Reading

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 20.8%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 60,626

Median income: $102,246

Mean income: $140,424

Total households: 291,470

2. Pennsylvania - 4th District

Majority of Montgomery County and most of Berks County northeast of Reading

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 20.4%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 61,337

Median income: $103,971

Mean income: $141,889

Total households: 300,674

3. Pennsylvania - 1st District

Bucks County and part of Montgomery County

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 20.1%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 59,084

Median income: $108,039

Mean income: $141,990

Total households: 293,949

4. Pennsylvania - 5th District

Delaware County, part of Montgomery County, and part of southern Philadelphia

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 15.6%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 45,583

Median income: $81,754

Mean income: $121,421

Total households: 292,198

5. Pennsylvania - 17th District

Beaver County and the northwestern parts of Allegheny County

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 14.3%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 46,898

Median income: $83,227

Mean income: $116,153

Total households: 327,955

6. Pennsylvania - 7th District

Carbon, Lehigh and Northampton Counties, and parts of Monroe County

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 11.0%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 33,634

Median income: $79,206

Mean income: $105,998

Total households: 305,762

7. Pennsylvania - 10th District

Dauphin County, and parts of Cumberland and York Counties

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.1%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 32,149

Median income: $78,636

Mean income: $104,347

Total households: 318,309

8. Pennsylvania - 11th District

Lancaster County and parts of York County

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.0%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 29,733

Median income: $80,905

Mean income: $105,103

Total households: 297,329

9. Pennsylvania - 3rd District

Western and southern parts of Philadelphia, including Center City

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.0%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 36,281

Median income: $63,678

Mean income: $95,049

Total households: 362,808

10. Pennsylvania - 12th District

Pittsburgh, much of Allegheny County and part of Westmoreland County

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 9.3%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 31,721

Median income: $70,562

Mean income: $96,306

Total households: 341,091

11. Pennsylvania - 16th District

Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence and Butler Counties, and parts of Venango County

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.9%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 22,104

Median income: $65,043

Mean income: $86,516

Total households: 320,345

12. Pennsylvania - 8th District

Wayne, Pike and Lackawanna Counties; parts of Luzerne and Monroe Counties

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.4%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 19,856

Median income: $61,140

Mean income: $83,046

Total households: 310,244

13. Pennsylvania - 9th District

Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties; parts of Berks, Luzerne and Lycoming Counties

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.2%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 19,516

Median income: $67,325

Mean income: $87,230

Total households: 314,774

14. Pennsylvania - 14th District

Fayette, Greene and Washington Counties; most of Indiana, Westmoreland and Somerset counties

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.9%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 19,157

Median income: $63,720

Mean income: $84,635

Total households: 324,689

15. Pennsylvania - 2nd District

Northeast Philadelphia and parts of Philadelphia's River Wards

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.6%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 16,510

Median income: $56,629

Mean income: $78,095

Total households: 294,824

16. Pennsylvania - 13th District

Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, and Perry Counties, and parts of Cumberland and Somerset Counties

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.4%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 16,871

Median income: $64,789

Mean income: $82,692

Total households: 312,432

17. Pennsylvania - 15th District

Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union and Warren Counties; parts of Indiana, Lycoming and Venango Counties

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.3%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 16,714

Median income: $62,295

Mean income: $81,689

Total households: 315,356

Data and Methodology

To determine the wealthiest congressional districts, SmartAsset examined the U.S. Census Bureau income data for 2023. Wealthy households are defined as those with adjusted gross incomes of $200,000 or more, which the IRS establishes as the threshold for "high earners". The median and mean income for all households was also examined.

Questions about our study? Contact us at press@smartasset.com

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/DenisTangneyJr

The post Pennsylvania's Wealthiest Congressional Districts – 2024 Study appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.