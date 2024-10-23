Pennsylvania's Wealthiest Congressional Districts – 2024 Study

Following the redistricting adjustments that yielded the current 118th Congress, Pennsylvania remains a ‘battleground' state for the upcoming presidential election on November 5th. Many factors could play into a person's voting decisions, including their economic status and outlook. Therefore, wealth concentration in some areas can not only impact real estate and job markets, but also influence local and national politics. The wealthiest congressional districts within the state can be identified based on available income data, with a particular focus on those categorized by the government as "high-earners", making $200,000 or more annually.
Keeping this in mind, SmartAsset ranked Pennsylvania's congressional districts based on the percentage of households earning $200,000 or more annually.
Key Findings
- PA-6 is the wealthiest congressional district in Pennsylvania. Encompassing all of Chester County and the southeastern part of Berks County, 20.8% of sixth district households earn $200,000 annually or more – the highest percentage statewide. The median income here is $102,246, compared to a mean of $140,424.
- PA-1 has the highest median income. Despite ranking third overall, the first district, which encompasses Bucks County and part of Montgomery County, has a median household income of $108,039. Just over one in five households (20.1%) in this district earn at least $200,000.
- PA-15 is the least wealthy congressional district in the Keystone State. With just 5.3% of households earning $200,000 or more, the western and central Pennsylvania area ranks 17th of 17 districts. The median income here is below the U.S. median income at $62,295. However, PA-2, in Northeast Philadelphia, has the lowest median income statewide at $56,629.
Pennsylvania Congressional Districts by the Numbers
Congressional districts across Pennsylvania are ranked by the highest percent of tax returns with an AGI of $200,000 or more.
1. Pennsylvania - 6th District
Chester County and the southeastern part of Berks County including Reading
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 20.8%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 60,626
- Median income: $102,246
- Mean income: $140,424
- Total households: 291,470
2. Pennsylvania - 4th District
Majority of Montgomery County and most of Berks County northeast of Reading
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 20.4%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 61,337
- Median income: $103,971
- Mean income: $141,889
- Total households: 300,674
3. Pennsylvania - 1st District
Bucks County and part of Montgomery County
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 20.1%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 59,084
- Median income: $108,039
- Mean income: $141,990
- Total households: 293,949
4. Pennsylvania - 5th District
Delaware County, part of Montgomery County, and part of southern Philadelphia
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 15.6%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 45,583
- Median income: $81,754
- Mean income: $121,421
- Total households: 292,198
5. Pennsylvania - 17th District
Beaver County and the northwestern parts of Allegheny County
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 14.3%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 46,898
- Median income: $83,227
- Mean income: $116,153
- Total households: 327,955
6. Pennsylvania - 7th District
Carbon, Lehigh and Northampton Counties, and parts of Monroe County
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 11.0%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 33,634
- Median income: $79,206
- Mean income: $105,998
- Total households: 305,762
7. Pennsylvania - 10th District
Dauphin County, and parts of Cumberland and York Counties
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.1%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 32,149
- Median income: $78,636
- Mean income: $104,347
- Total households: 318,309
8. Pennsylvania - 11th District
Lancaster County and parts of York County
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.0%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 29,733
- Median income: $80,905
- Mean income: $105,103
- Total households: 297,329
9. Pennsylvania - 3rd District
Western and southern parts of Philadelphia, including Center City
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.0%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 36,281
- Median income: $63,678
- Mean income: $95,049
- Total households: 362,808
10. Pennsylvania - 12th District
Pittsburgh, much of Allegheny County and part of Westmoreland County
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 9.3%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 31,721
- Median income: $70,562
- Mean income: $96,306
- Total households: 341,091
11. Pennsylvania - 16th District
Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence and Butler Counties, and parts of Venango County
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.9%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 22,104
- Median income: $65,043
- Mean income: $86,516
- Total households: 320,345
12. Pennsylvania - 8th District
Wayne, Pike and Lackawanna Counties; parts of Luzerne and Monroe Counties
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.4%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 19,856
- Median income: $61,140
- Mean income: $83,046
- Total households: 310,244
13. Pennsylvania - 9th District
Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties; parts of Berks, Luzerne and Lycoming Counties
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.2%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 19,516
- Median income: $67,325
- Mean income: $87,230
- Total households: 314,774
14. Pennsylvania - 14th District
Fayette, Greene and Washington Counties; most of Indiana, Westmoreland and Somerset counties
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.9%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 19,157
- Median income: $63,720
- Mean income: $84,635
- Total households: 324,689
15. Pennsylvania - 2nd District
Northeast Philadelphia and parts of Philadelphia's River Wards
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.6%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 16,510
- Median income: $56,629
- Mean income: $78,095
- Total households: 294,824
16. Pennsylvania - 13th District
Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, and Perry Counties, and parts of Cumberland and Somerset Counties
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.4%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 16,871
- Median income: $64,789
- Mean income: $82,692
- Total households: 312,432
17. Pennsylvania - 15th District
Armstrong, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union and Warren Counties; parts of Indiana, Lycoming and Venango Counties
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.3%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 16,714
- Median income: $62,295
- Mean income: $81,689
- Total households: 315,356
Data and Methodology
To determine the wealthiest congressional districts, SmartAsset examined the U.S. Census Bureau income data for 2023. Wealthy households are defined as those with adjusted gross incomes of $200,000 or more, which the IRS establishes as the threshold for "high earners". The median and mean income for all households was also examined.
