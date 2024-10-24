Penns Woods Bancorp reports Q3 core EPS 63c vs. 32c last year

Shareholders’ equity increased $29.2M to $203.7M at September 30, compared to September 30, 2023 due in part to a registered at-the-market offering that generated $7.5M in capital during the fourth quarter of 2023. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $26.96 at September 30, compared to $24.55 at September 30, 2023.

