PennantPark Declares December 2024 Distribution

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. declared a monthly distribution of $0.1025 per share for December 2024, payable on January 2, 2025, to shareholders of record by December 16, 2024. As a regulated investment company, it offers potential tax advantages to non-U.S. stockholders. The company primarily invests in U.S. middle-market private companies and is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, which manages $8.7 billion in investable capital.

