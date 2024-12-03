News & Insights

PennantPark Declares December 2024 Distribution

December 03, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Pennantpark $ ( (PFLT) ) has issued an announcement.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. declared a monthly distribution of $0.1025 per share for December 2024, payable on January 2, 2025, to shareholders of record by December 16, 2024. As a regulated investment company, it offers potential tax advantages to non-U.S. stockholders. The company primarily invests in U.S. middle-market private companies and is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, which manages $8.7 billion in investable capital.

