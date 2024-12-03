PennantPark Declares December 2024 Distribution

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. declared a monthly distribution of $0.1025 per share for December 2024, payable on January 2, 2025, to shareholders of record by December 16, 2024. As a regulated investment company, it offers potential tax advantages to non-U.S. stockholders. The company primarily invests in U.S. middle-market private companies and is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, which manages $8.7 billion in investable capital.
