PennantPark Announces December 2024 Shareholder Distribution

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Pennantpark Investment ( (PNNT) ) has issued an announcement.
PennantPark Investment Corporation has announced a December 2024 distribution of $0.08 per share, highlighting its commitment to providing returns to shareholders. The distribution, payable on January 2, 2025, is expected to come from taxable net investment income. Specializing in middle-market private investments, PennantPark continues to offer flexible financing solutions, managing $8.7 billion of investable capital, showcasing its strong presence in the financial market.
For a thorough assessment of PNNT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) $2.3 Billion Deal With Vizio Closes
- Ford (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Sales Hit New Record
- Analysts Revise Their Outlook for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.