PennantPark Announces December 2024 Shareholder Distribution

December 03, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Pennantpark Investment ( (PNNT) ) has issued an announcement.

PennantPark Investment Corporation has announced a December 2024 distribution of $0.08 per share, highlighting its commitment to providing returns to shareholders. The distribution, payable on January 2, 2025, is expected to come from taxable net investment income. Specializing in middle-market private investments, PennantPark continues to offer flexible financing solutions, managing $8.7 billion of investable capital, showcasing its strong presence in the financial market.

