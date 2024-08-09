PENN Entertainment (PENN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN reported a narrower-than-expected loss in second-quarter 2024 results. The top and the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declined on a year-over-year basis. PENN's quarterly performance was hampered by disappointing results from its South and Interactive segments.



However, improved top-of-funnel growth, better risk management and enhanced promotional strategies led to stronger-than-expected revenues and Adjusted EBITDA in the Interactive segment. The company's retail business remained steady as stable consumer trends, a diverse portfolio and recent capital investments countered the impact of new supply in some markets.



Following the results, the company’s shares rose 8.5% during trading hours on Aug 8.



It continues to focus on database growth and enhancing engagement through new technology, ongoing investments in gaming and non-gaming areas and partnerships in food and beverage. Cross-sell opportunities from ESPN BET customers are a major growth driver, with the PENN Play database reaching about 31 million members, including 3.8 million in the digital database, marking an 80% increase since ESPN BET launched. The company is also progressing well on its four development projects, which are on budget and schedule.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

In the quarter under review, PENN reported an adjusted loss per share of 18 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 27 cents. In the prior-year quarter, it reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 38 cents.



Total revenues of $1,633 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,649 million. The top line declined 0.7% on a year-over-year basis. Softness in the South and Interactive segments led to this fall.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PENN Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PENN Entertainment, Inc. Quote

Revenues from the Northeast, West and Midwest segments came in at $696.3 million, $135.3 million and $298.1 million, up 1.2%, 4.1% and 1.6% year over year, respectively.



The South segment delivered revenues of $298.2 million, down 3.3% year over year.



The Interactive and Other segments’ revenues totaled $232.6 million and $5.9 million, down 9.7% and 4.8% year over year, respectively.

Operating Headlines

In the quarter under discussion, adjusted EBITDAR declined 23% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $367 million. Adjusted EBITDAR margin contracted to 22.1% from 28.5% a year ago.



Penn Entertainment’s Interactive division incurred an adjusted EBITDAR loss of $102.8 million compared with $12.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Other Financial Information

As of Jun 30, 2024, PENN had cash and cash equivalents of $877.6 million compared with $1.1 billion as of Dec 31, 2023. Traditional net debt as of Jun 30, 2024, was $1.74 billion, up from $1.57 billion at 2023-end. Total liquidity as of Jun 30, 2024, was $1.9 billion.

Zacks Rank & Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

PENN Entertainment currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Hyatt Hotels Corporation H delivered second-quarter 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The company’s top line declined year over year.



The timing of Easter, renovations at major resort properties and the lingering impact of the 2023 Maui wildfires affected the company's performance. As of Jun 30, 2024, Hyatt had a pipeline of executed management or franchise contracts of approximately 670 hotels (or about 130,000 rooms). Management anticipates 2024 system-wide RevPAR to rise 3-4% from the 2023 level, down from the prior estimate of 3-5%.



MGM Resorts International MGM reported impressive second-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom and top lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



During the quarter, the company exhibited strong financial performance and growth, setting a record for MGM China Adjusted Property EBITDAR. Also, it stated the benefits of Las Vegas expansion and strategic partnership with Marriott. MGM’s meetings and convention business witnessed improvement, supported by the remodel of Mandalay Bay. Given the strategic initiatives and significant progress, management is optimistic and anticipates the momentum to continue for the remainder of 2024.



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK reported second-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the bottom and top lines missed the consensus estimate for the third straight quarter.



Soft sales hindered the company’s performance in the Toys/Consumer Products segment due to lower sales in North America, accompanied by a fall in Costumes sales. Furthermore, increased SG&A expenses, risks underlining the Costume business and depleting liquidity were additional headwinds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.