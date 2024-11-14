News & Insights

Peninsula Energy Prepares for Lance Project Restart

November 14, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Peninsula Energy Limited (AU:PEN) has released an update.

Peninsula Energy Limited is gearing up for a December 2024 restart of its Lance Uranium Project, despite a revised lower production forecast for 2025 due to initial ramp-up challenges. The company’s financial health remains strong, with a cash balance of $68 million, and efforts to secure additional funding are underway. Changes in leadership are on the horizon as Managing Director Wayne Heili plans to step down in 2025, with succession plans already in motion.

