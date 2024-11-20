Peninsula Energy Appoints New COO Amid Uranium Restart

Peninsula Energy Limited (AU:PEN) has released an update.

Peninsula Energy Limited has appointed Frederic Guerin as Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Geology as the company gears up for the restart of uranium production at its Lance Projects in Wyoming. Guerin, with 30 years of international experience in the uranium industry, is set to lead operations ensuring timely and safe production. This strategic move positions Peninsula to strengthen its role as a key uranium supplier in the clean energy sector.

