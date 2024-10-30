News & Insights

Stocks

Peninsula Energy Advances Uranium Projects in Wyoming

October 30, 2024 — 10:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Peninsula Energy Limited (AU:PEN) has released an update.

Peninsula Energy Limited is making significant strides in the construction of its Lance Uranium Projects in Wyoming, with a major operational restart scheduled for December 2024. The ongoing site activities include a 24-hour construction roster, aiming to complete a plant capable of producing up to 2.0 million pounds of uranium annually. With a resource base promising at least a decade of production-ready uranium, the company is well-positioned for substantial future growth.

For further insights into AU:PEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PENMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.