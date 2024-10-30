Peninsula Energy Advances Uranium Projects in Wyoming

Peninsula Energy Limited (AU:PEN) has released an update.

Peninsula Energy Limited is making significant strides in the construction of its Lance Uranium Projects in Wyoming, with a major operational restart scheduled for December 2024. The ongoing site activities include a 24-hour construction roster, aiming to complete a plant capable of producing up to 2.0 million pounds of uranium annually. With a resource base promising at least a decade of production-ready uranium, the company is well-positioned for substantial future growth.

