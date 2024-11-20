Peninsula Energy Advances Lance Uranium Project

Peninsula Energy Limited (AU:PEN) has released an update.

Peninsula Energy Limited is advancing its Lance Uranium ISR Project towards production, bolstered by revised Life of Mine plans and positive economic forecasts. The project primarily relies on measured and indicated resources, which are expected to ensure financial viability despite utilizing inferred resources. This development presents a promising opportunity for investors interested in uranium mining and the potential growth of Peninsula Energy in the market.

