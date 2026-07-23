Penguin's ClusterWareAI Expands: Is the Platform Strategy Paying Off?

Penguin Solutions, Inc. PENG is strengthening its AI platform strategy as ClusterWareAI evolves into the software backbone of its AI Factory Platform. Rather than competing solely on AI hardware, the company is building a differentiated full-stack offering by integrating ClusterWareAI with MemoryAI, ComputeAI and managed services to help enterprises deploy, orchestrate and manage complex AI factories through a unified control plane. This software-centric approach expands Penguin's addressable market while creating higher-value revenue opportunities beyond hardware sales.



The platform strategy is already translating into measurable customer wins. Deepgram expanded its deployment by adding ClusterWareAI software and additional services after its initial AI inference implementation, while a Tier 1 financial institution broadened its engagement by adopting MemoryAI KV Cache Server, ClusterWareAI and related services. These customer expansions validate Penguin's land-and-expand strategy, demonstrating how initial infrastructure deployments can evolve into larger software and services engagements that improve revenue visibility. Notably, the company's AI-driven businesses accounted for 74% of third-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales, underscoring the growing contribution of its AI platform.



Penguin is further strengthening this strategy by expanding ClusterWareAI with AI-powered operations, including the AI Factory Operations Agent, to automate AI cluster management and improve administrator productivity. Combined with its hardware-agnostic architecture, these enhancements reinforce ClusterWareAI's role as the operating system of the AI Factory Platform while increasing customer switching costs. Supporting this momentum, the Zacks Consensus Estimate projects revenue growth of 22.54% in fiscal 2026 and 30.57% in fiscal 2027, suggesting the company's platform strategy is translating into sustainable long-term growth.

How PENG’s Competitors Are Moving Forward

Super Micro Computer SMCI is expanding beyond servers into AI factory platforms through Data Center Building Block Solutions, integrating liquid cooling, networking, management software and orchestration. Super Micro Computer emphasizes rapid deployment and end-to-end infrastructure, while Penguin differentiates with ClusterWareAI software and managed services. Super Micro Computer also benefits from broad AI infrastructure demand and global manufacturing expansion.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE is advancing an integrated AI ecosystem by combining AI systems, GreenLake, Private Cloud AI, networking and AIOps software. Hewlett Packard Enterprise leverages Juniper integration, AI-driven networking and hybrid-cloud strategy, while Penguin focuses on ClusterWareAI-centered AI factories. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also enjoys stronger enterprise reach, recurring software services and expanding AI infrastructure opportunities.

PENG’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Penguin have surged 199.1% in the past six months against the Internet - Software industry's decline of 4.9%.

PENG’s Six-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, PENG trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.42, below the sector’s 6.71X. It carries a Value Score of D.

PENG’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PENG’s fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 earnings stands at $2.60 and $3.40 per share, respectively. Notably, both estimates have been revised upward over the past 30 and 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Penguin stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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