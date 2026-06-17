Is Penguin Solutions the Next Big AI Stock?

Key Points

Penguin Solutions is deeply ingrained in the memory industry and is phasing out of other business opportunities.

The company's integrated memory segment is the most important contributor to its financial results, and it is trending in the right direction.

High year-over-year and sequential revenue growth rates often precede massive rallies for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Penguin Solutions ›

On April 1, Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ: PENG) reported a 6% year-over-year revenue decline for its fiscal 2026 second quarter. However, that dip in sales didn't hurt the stock -- it has more than tripled year to date, and all of those gains came after the earnings report.

Did investors get it wrong and ride the hype train, or is there something to this rally? It turns out a seismic shift is underway that you can't see if you just look at overall growth rates from recent financial results.

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Penguin Solutions is a memory play

Artificial intelligence (AI) and memory are two big buzzwords for growth investors. Major memory-chip maker Micron reached a $1 trillion market cap on those tailwinds, and one of its peers, Sandisk, has soared by more than 4,000% over the past year to $300 billion.

Penguin Solutions is a much smaller tech stock, with a market cap of just $3.25 billion. Its revenue growth numbers aren't on par with those of Micron and Sandisk, at least not yet.

Unlike those two, the company does not produce memory chips. Instead, Penguin Solutions creates high-density compute express link servers that optimize the memory chips in AI data centers. That will be especially valuable as agentic inference workloads intensify.

Grand View Research forecasts a 30.6% compound annual growth rate for the artificial intelligence market through 2033. Micron and Sandisk have demonstrated that memory solutions providers could outperform that projection, which bodes well for Penguin Solutions' long-term prospects.

Memory revenue is surging despite the overall revenue drop

The company is gradually winding down parts of the business to prioritize the memory opportunity. Its integrated memory segment is the big line item investors must look at when assessing its long-term potential.

That part of the business grew 63% year over year in the company's fiscal 2026 Q2. That also represented a 25.7% sequential improvement. Memory stocks that have generated high year-over-year and sequential growth rates have gone on to trounce the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), just as Penguin Solutions has done year to date.

However, Penguin Solutions isn't yet a big name in the industry. Its relatively obscure status compared to Micron and Sandisk makes it worth monitoring.

Penguin Solutions is aiming for 12% year-over-year revenue growth for its fiscal 2026. That may seem like a low number compared to what other AI sector companies have been putting up, but consider that the integrated memory segment accounts for only 34% of Penguin Solutions' total business.

Sales from its other segments are declining year over year because the company is pivoting toward making its integrated memory business its primary focus, so that segment will make up a growing percentage of total revenue in future quarters and has an outsize impact on results. Penguin Solutions previously guided for 6% year-over-year revenue growth for fiscal 2026, indicating that the business is moving in the right direction.

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Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Penguin Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.