Pengana Trust Announces Director Departure

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust announces the departure of Katrina Glendinning from her role as director, effective November 19, 2024. This change is part of the company’s ongoing management adjustments, highlighting its dynamic approach to leadership. Investors may view this as a signal of evolving strategies within the trust.

