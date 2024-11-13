Pengana Global Private Credit Trust: Navigating Uncertainty with Optimism

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (AU:PCX) has released an update.

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust offers investors unparalleled access to global private credit with a focus on strong risk-adjusted returns and capital protection. The fund’s portfolio, characterized by wide diversification and quality management, is designed to deliver attractive returns amidst market uncertainties. Despite the evolving macroeconomic landscape, the trust remains optimistic about growth opportunities across its strategies.

