Pender Growth Fund Reports Strong Q3 Performance

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (TSE:PTF) has released an update.
Pender Growth Fund Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, with a net income of $5.8 million, attributed to successful investment strategies. The company’s portfolio has seen significant changes with the sale of Copperleaf, resulting in a notable cash influx and strategic redeployment into promising opportunities.
