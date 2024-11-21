News & Insights

Pender Growth Fund Reports Strong Q3 Performance

November 21, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (TSE:PTF) has released an update.

Pender Growth Fund Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, with a net income of $5.8 million, attributed to successful investment strategies. The company’s portfolio has seen significant changes with the sale of Copperleaf, resulting in a notable cash influx and strategic redeployment into promising opportunities.

