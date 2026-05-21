Pembroke Trims Position in Workiva, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 249,456 shares of Workiva; estimated trade size of $17.40 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value decreased by $27.50 million, reflecting both trading and price movement effects

Transaction represented a 2.52% change in the fund’s 13F AUM

Post-trade holding: 224,900 shares valued at $13.41 million

The position now represents 1.94% of AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

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Pembroke Management, LTD reported the sale of 249,456 shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) in a May 13, 2026, SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $17.40 million based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 13, 2026, Pembroke Management, LTD reduced its position in Workiva by 249,456 shares. The estimated transaction value was $17.40 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The fund held 224,900 shares at quarter-end, valued at $13.41 million.

What else to know

This was a sell transaction. The post-trade Workiva stake is 1.94% of Pembroke Management, LTD’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: MPWR: $37.61 million (5.4% of AUM)

NYSE: REZI: $37.59 million (5.4% of AUM)

NYSE: MOD: $35.95 million (5.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AAON: $35.59 million (5.1% of AUM)

NYSE: GMED: $35.20 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, Workiva shares were trading at $44.31, down 38.5% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 64.94 percentage points.

The position was previously 4.2% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 13, 2026) $44.31 Market capitalization $2.49 billion Revenue (TTM) $925.59 million Net income (TTM) $14.20 million

Company snapshot

Provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions, including the Workiva platform for data integration, collaboration, and audit trail management.

Serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions seeking secure, collaborative reporting tools.

Operates globally with a focus on streamlining complex reporting and compliance processes for enterprise clients.

Workiva operates at scale with a global footprint, delivering specialized software solutions that enable organizations to streamline complex reporting and compliance processes. The company leverages its proprietary cloud platform to drive efficiency and transparency for a diverse client base. Workiva's focus on integration and auditability positions it as a competitive provider within the enterprise software sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Pembroke Management, a Montreal-based investment firm, recently disclosed the sale of approximately 249,000 shares of Workiva stock, valued at approximately $17.4 million, during the first quarter (the three months ended March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

To begin, Workiva stock has struggled over the last few years. Shares have declined by about 46% over the last three years, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. The benchmark S&P 500, meanwhile, has generated a total return of 84% over the same period, with a CAGR of 22.5%.

Yet, despite this lackluster performance, Workiva’s fundamentals look quite good. The company’s quarterly operating margin just hit an all-time high of 6.2%, up from -10.3% just one year ago. Similarly, quarterly revenue growth stands at nearly 20%, near the top of its three-year range.

The problem for Workiva seems to be that market sentiment has been quite bearish on the software sector, which hurts Workiva, since it is a SaaS stock.

However, for long-term investors who remain bullish on the SaaS business model, Workiva may be a stock worth considering.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aaon, Globus Medical, Modine Manufacturing, and Workiva. The Motley Fool recommends Monolithic Power Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.