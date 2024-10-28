News & Insights

Pembina Pipeline Strengthens Ethical Standards

October 28, 2024 — 05:28 pm EDT

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) has released an update.

Pembina Pipeline has implemented a comprehensive Code of Ethics Policy aimed at upholding a high standard of integrity among its personnel. The policy emphasizes ethical behavior, conflict of interest avoidance, and respect for legal and regulatory compliance, which are crucial for maintaining the company’s strong reputation. Investors and market watchers may find this commitment to ethical practices reassuring as it highlights Pembina’s dedication to responsible business conduct.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

